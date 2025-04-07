AI in practice
OpenAI explores acquisition of Altman-backed AI hardware startup

OpenAI explores acquisition of Altman-backed AI hardware startup
Summary
  • OpenAI is in talks to potentially acquire "io Products," an AI hardware startup co-founded by CEO Sam Altman and former Apple design chief Jony Ive, with recent negotiations valuing the deal at over $500 million.
  • The startup aims to develop AI-powered personal devices, such as a screenless "phone" and various AI-enabled household devices, aligning with Altman's vision of creating a voice-enabled AI assistant similar to the one in the film "Her."
  • This hardware initiative would expand OpenAI's growing product lineup, intensifying competition with Apple and other companies developing AI assistants.
Sources
The Information
