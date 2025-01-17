AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI extends ChatGPT with a "traits" field for more personalized chats

OpenAI has added a character field to the ChatGPT interface, allowing users to specify the chatbot's characteristics, communication style, and rules it should follow. The update is currently being rolled out on chatgpt.com and the Windows desktop version, with plans to expand to mobile apps, MacOS, and EU countries in the coming weeks. Existing user-defined instructions will not be affected by this change. The new feature is part of OpenAI's ongoing efforts to personalize ChatGPT, alongside recently added Tasks and Memory capabilities, bringing AI systems closer to becoming personal assistants.

Image: OpenAI
OpenAI extends ChatGPT with a "traits" field for more personalized chats

