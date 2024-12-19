OpenAI improves ChatGPT integration for MacOS applications

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has announced new features for its ChatGPT desktop applications. The updated "Work with Apps" function now allows ChatGPT to read content directly from various applications, including terminals, IDEs, and text editors. The AI can now analyze commits in Git repositories and generate code for Xcode. ChatGPT also supports text from Apple Notes, Notion, and Quip. While the function can read content directly from applications, it cannot write back to them, requiring users to copy content manually. Additionally, the Advanced Voice Mode can now read content from apps and answer questions about it. The update is available immediately for macOS, with a Windows version coming later.

The current list of supported applications includes Apple Notes, Notion, TextEdit, Quip, Xcode, VS Code (including Code, Code Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, Windsurf), Jetbrains suite (including Android Studio, IntelliJ, PyCharm, WebStorm, PHPStorm, CLion, Rider, RubyMine, AppCode, GoLand, DataGrip), Terminal, iTerm, Warp, and Prompt.

