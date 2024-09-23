OpenAI launches Academy to boost global AI development

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI wants more people to use AI. The company is rolling out a new initiative to expand AI access worldwide. The company's OpenAI Academy will provide $1 million in API credits to developers and organizations in low- and middle-income countries. Participants will get support from OpenAI experts and join a global developer network. The move comes as Google recently announced $120 million in funding for AI education. OpenAI has also funded translations of the MMLU AI intelligence test into 14 languages. This aims to make AI benchmarking more accessible globally.