OpenAI revenue doubles to $3.4 billion in six months, report says

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI's annualized revenue has more than doubled to $3.4 billion over the past six months, CEO Sam Altman told the company's employees, according to a report from The Information. This puts OpenAI far ahead of competitors like Anthropic and Cohere. Most of the revenue comes from subscriptions and API access, with a small portion from Microsoft's Azure sales. The integration of ChatGPT into Apple products could give OpenAI another boost. The company also plans to launch a search engine, the video generation model Sora, and new models.

However, the numbers should be treated with caution: In a statement to The Information, an OpenAI spokesperson called them "inaccurate," but did not provide details.

Ad Join our community Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.