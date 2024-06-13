OpenAI revenue doubles to $3.4 billion in six months, report says

OpenAI's annualized revenue has more than doubled to $3.4 billion over the past six months, CEO Sam Altman told the company's employees, according to a report from The Information. This puts OpenAI far ahead of competitors like Anthropic and Cohere. Most of the revenue comes from subscriptions and API access, with a small portion from Microsoft's Azure sales. The integration of ChatGPT into Apple products could give OpenAI another boost. The company also plans to launch a search engine, the video generation model Sora, and new models.
However, the numbers should be treated with caution: In a statement to The Information, an OpenAI spokesperson called them "inaccurate," but did not provide details.