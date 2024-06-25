AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI Sora powers first AI brand commercial for Toys"R"Us

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Toys"R"Us has released the first commercial generated by OpenAI's AI video generator, Sora. Working with Native Foreign, the toy retailer produced an ad that tells its brand story and features its mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. Sora can generate up to one minute of video from text descriptions. The ad features Toys"R"Us' young founder Charles Lazarus and his vision for the company in the 1930s. It's unclear how much the production cost or how extensive the post-production was. Both would be necessary to truly judge the project on a "makes sense" scale. For what it's worth, the ad has some noticeable hand rendering issues, similar to early AI-generated images, that apparently weren't fixed in post. The commercial is available for viewing on the Toys"R"Us website.

Video: Toys"R"Us

