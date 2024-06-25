Toys"R"Us has released the first commercial generated by OpenAI's AI video generator, Sora. Working with Native Foreign, the toy retailer produced an ad that tells its brand story and features its mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. Sora can generate up to one minute of video from text descriptions. The ad features Toys"R"Us' young founder Charles Lazarus and his vision for the company in the 1930s. It's unclear how much the production cost or how extensive the post-production was. Both would be necessary to truly judge the project on a "makes sense" scale. For what it's worth, the ad has some noticeable hand rendering issues, similar to early AI-generated images, that apparently weren't fixed in post. The commercial is available for viewing on the Toys"R"Us website.
OpenAI Sora powers first AI brand commercial for Toys"R"Us
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Meta Horizon Worlds is rolling out to many more countries The crazy card game Exploding Kittens is coming to Meta Quest This mixed reality shooter could set new standards on Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
OpenAI's Sora is the "GPT-1 of video" with plans to scale and unlock emergent AI capabilities
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.