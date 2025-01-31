ChatGPT has expanded its video and screen sharing features to users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. The update, which first launched in the US last December, brings real-time visual interaction to the platform. Plus and Pro users with Advanced Voice Mode can now show ChatGPT their surroundings through video or share their screens, eliminating the need to upload photos or type out detailed descriptions. To use these features, users can tap the voice icon in the mobile app and select either the video icon for calls or the three-dot menu for screen sharing. Additionally, ChatGPT now offers more personalization options, letting users adjust the AI's tone, writing style, and response length.
OpenAI unlocks video and screen sharing for ChatGPT in Europe
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.7 VR games to look forward to in February 2025 Playstation VR 2 Sale: The five best VR bargains in the Playstation Store Batman: Arkham Shadow will receive "Game of the Year" update in February MIXED-NEWS.com
Update
OpenAI reportedly launching ChatGPT's first browser agent "Operator" this week
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.