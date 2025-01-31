AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI unlocks video and screen sharing for ChatGPT in Europe

ChatGPT has expanded its video and screen sharing features to users in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. The update, which first launched in the US last December, brings real-time visual interaction to the platform. Plus and Pro users with Advanced Voice Mode can now show ChatGPT their surroundings through video or share their screens, eliminating the need to upload photos or type out detailed descriptions. To use these features, users can tap the voice icon in the mobile app and select either the video icon for calls or the three-dot menu for screen sharing. Additionally, ChatGPT now offers more personalization options, letting users adjust the AI's tone, writing style, and response length.

