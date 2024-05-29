AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

"Platonic Representation Hypothesis": Is AI converging on a common model of reality?

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A new study argues that different AI models converge on common representations as they grow. The convergent representation could be a statistical model of the underlying reality.

Various AI models form increasingly similar data representations as they become more powerful and larger. This is the result of a study by researchers at MIT. They hypothesize that this convergence leads to a universal representation of reality.

In their paper, "The Platonic Representation Hypothesis," the team uses a variety of experimental observations to show that artificial neural networks trained with different goals on different data and modalities, such as images and text, seem to converge on a common statistical model of reality in their representation spaces.

Image: Huh, Cheung, Wang, Isola

According to this, different models all try to find a representation of reality - that is, a representation of the common distribution of events in the world that generate the observed data. The larger the models become and the more data and tasks they cover, the more their internal representations converge.

Ad
Ad

The researchers call this hypothetical converged representation "platonic representation" referencing Plato's cave allegory and his idea of an ideal reality underlying our sensory impressions.

Evidence for this convergence comes from observations that models with different architectures and training data arrive at similar representations. For example, layers can be exchanged between models with similar performance without severely affecting performance. Moreover, the convergence seems to increase with increasing model size and performance.

Interestingly, the convergence even seems to take place across modalities: representations of visual models and language models are becoming increasingly similar. There are also growing similarities to representations in the human brain.

Scaling could reduce hallucinations

The researchers suspect that the convergence process is favored by several factors: On the one hand, scaling to more data and tasks leads to an ever smaller solution space. On the other hand, larger models are more likely to find a common optimum. Finally, deep nets naturally prefer simple solutions, which further drives convergence.

From their hypothesis, they derive several implications:

Recommendation
AI research

How exploration could help with reasoning in language models

  • Training data can be shared across modalities. To train the best language model, one should also use image data - and vice versa.
  • Translation and adaptation between modalities is facilitated. Language models would achieve a certain degree of anchoring in the visual domain even without cross-modal data.
  • Scaling could reduce hallucinations and bias. As scaling increases, the models should reinforce data bias less.

However, the researchers also discuss limitations of their hypothesis. For example, different modalities may contain different information, so that complete convergence is not possible. Also, in some domains such as robotics, there are no standardized representations yet.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • An MIT study shows that artificial neural networks with different architectures, training data, and modalities converge on similar internal representations as they grow in power and size.
  • The researchers refer to this hypothetical converged representation as a "Platonic representation" and hypothesize that it corresponds to a common statistical model of the underlying reality.
  • The convergence hypothesis implies, among other things, that training data can be shared across modalities, that translation between modalities is facilitated, and that scaling could reduce hallucinations and distortions. However, the researchers also discuss the limitations of their hypothesis.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Generative AI is quickly making its way into the media and entertainment industry, study finds

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
First hands-on demos of Immersed's Visor headset are coming Meta Quest, PSVR 2 & PC VR: These VR games are coming in June 2024 Playstation VR 2 is currently $100 cheaper MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society
Update

For some reason, Google lets AI "answer" medical questions in "Search"

AI in practice

AI legal assistants are making mistakes in one out of six cases, Stanford study finds

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

"Platonic Representation Hypothesis": Is AI converging on a common model of reality?

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Do large language models really need large context windows?

AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

AI in practice

Ex-Googler says company's AI panic is like Google+ fiasco all over again

Google News