Quark: Alibaba now has the most popular AI app in China

Alibaba’s Quark AI Assistant became the most used AI app in China in March, according to data from Aicpb.com. The app reached approximately 150 million monthly active users worldwide, overtaking ByteDance’s Doubao, which had 100 million, and DeepSeek with 77 million. These figures are based on App Store data and do not include website usage. Quark’s rise follows its recent transformation from a cloud storage and search service into an AI assistant. The update, introduced last month, is powered by Alibaba’s Qwen models. The app now supports a range of AI functions, including text and image generation, research assistance, and programming tasks. Other major Chinese tech firms are also expanding their AI offerings. ByteDance is currently testing new video features for Doubao, while Tencent has integrated its Yuanbao assistant into WeChat. A global ranking by Andreessen Horowitz recently placed Quark sixth among the world’s most popular AI apps, behind Baidu’s AI Search and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which remains in the top position.

