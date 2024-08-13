AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Recruiters are drowning in a flood of AI-generated applications

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Recruiters are drowning in a flood of AI-generated applications
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

According to estimates, up to 50 percent of job applicants are using AI tools like ChatGPT to create cover letters and resumes. This is leading to a flood of low-quality applications, posing challenges for recruiters.

Ad

Estimates from employers and recruiters, as well as several published surveys, suggest that up to 50 percent of applicants are using generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to write their resumes and cover letters and complete assessments. Khyati Sundaram, CEO of the recruitment platform Applied, reports a "flood" of AI-powered applications, leading to more than double the number of candidates per role.

Andy Heyes, regional managing director of UK-based tech recruitment firm Harvey Nash, also notes an increasing use of AI. He adds that signs such as American grammar and "bland" applications provide a clue as to whether candidates have used AI. However, the actual numbers could be higher, as these estimates are based on applications that are easy to spot due to a lack of editing.

Zero-tolerance attitude fails with young applicants

Many employers have a zero-tolerance attitude on the use of AI, according to several people who spoke to the Financial Times. The Big Four accounting firms Deloitte, EY, PwC, and KPMG have warned graduates against using AI in their applications.

Ad
Ad

Generative AI is also being used by an increasing number of applicants to cheat on hiring tests. Jamie Betts, founder and chief product officer of consulting firm Neurosight, highlights the early career sector as particularly at risk, as younger applicants are "highly adept" at using advanced generative AI and able to avoid detection.

ChatGPT Plus as an application advantage

A survey by Neurosight of 1,500 student job seekers found that 57 percent had used ChatGPT to support applications. Those who used the paid version of ChatGPT were highly likely to pass psychometric tests, while those who used the free version were less successful.

Betts notes that the quarter of job seekers who paid for ChatGPT and passed "with flying colours" were "overwhelmingly those from higher socio-economic backgrounds, male applicants, non-disabled, mostly white." So there is a correlation with socio-economic status.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • According to estimates and surveys, up to 50 percent of candidates use AI tools such as ChatGPT to create application documents. This is increasing the number of applications per job and creating challenges for recruiters.
  • Many employers have a strong stance against the use of AI in job applications. However, younger applicants in particular are adept at hiding the use of AI. One survey found that 57 percent of student job seekers have used ChatGPT to apply for jobs.
  • The paid version of ChatGPT seems to give candidates an advantage. According to a study, users of the paid version were more successful in psychometric tests. This correlates with a higher socio-economic status of the applicants.
Sources
Financial Times
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

X in the crosshairs of data protection advocates over AI training with user data

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
New VR headset Pico 4 Ultra will launch next week Metal: Hellsinger VR coming to Meta Quest in September - SteamVR & PSVR 2 to follow later Meta extends the Free Weekends: 2 VR hits await you on Quest headsets MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Universal Music Group and Meta want to combat "unauthorized AI-generated content"

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Recruiters are drowning in a flood of AI-generated applications

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Google News