Recruiters are drowning in a flood of AI-generated applications

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

According to estimates, up to 50 percent of job applicants are using AI tools like ChatGPT to create cover letters and resumes. This is leading to a flood of low-quality applications, posing challenges for recruiters.

Estimates from employers and recruiters, as well as several published surveys, suggest that up to 50 percent of applicants are using generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to write their resumes and cover letters and complete assessments. Khyati Sundaram, CEO of the recruitment platform Applied, reports a "flood" of AI-powered applications, leading to more than double the number of candidates per role.

Andy Heyes, regional managing director of UK-based tech recruitment firm Harvey Nash, also notes an increasing use of AI. He adds that signs such as American grammar and "bland" applications provide a clue as to whether candidates have used AI. However, the actual numbers could be higher, as these estimates are based on applications that are easy to spot due to a lack of editing.

Zero-tolerance attitude fails with young applicants

Many employers have a zero-tolerance attitude on the use of AI, according to several people who spoke to the Financial Times. The Big Four accounting firms Deloitte, EY, PwC, and KPMG have warned graduates against using AI in their applications.

Generative AI is also being used by an increasing number of applicants to cheat on hiring tests. Jamie Betts, founder and chief product officer of consulting firm Neurosight, highlights the early career sector as particularly at risk, as younger applicants are "highly adept" at using advanced generative AI and able to avoid detection.

ChatGPT Plus as an application advantage

A survey by Neurosight of 1,500 student job seekers found that 57 percent had used ChatGPT to support applications. Those who used the paid version of ChatGPT were highly likely to pass psychometric tests, while those who used the free version were less successful.

Betts notes that the quarter of job seekers who paid for ChatGPT and passed "with flying colours" were "overwhelmingly those from higher socio-economic backgrounds, male applicants, non-disabled, mostly white." So there is a correlation with socio-economic status.

