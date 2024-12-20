AI in practice
Salesforce launches Agentforce 2.0, expanding AI automation beyond CRM

Salesforce
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Salesforce has unveiled the second version of its AI agent platform Agentforce, focusing on workflow automation beyond CRM and deeper integration with Slack.

Salesforce has released version 2.0 of its AI agent platform Agentforce, expanding its capabilities beyond traditional customer relationship management. The company says the new version helps businesses automate complex workflows across different enterprise systems.

The platform is already proving its worth at Salesforce itself, according to data shown. On the company's support portal, help.salesforce.com, AI agents now handle 83 percent of the roughly 32,000 weekly customer inquiries automatically. This automation has cut the number of cases requiring human intervention by half.

New capabilities and Slack integration

Agentforce 2.0 introduces what Salesforce calls "skills" - pre-built capabilities that let AI agents handle specific tasks. These skills extend beyond Salesforce's CRM system, allowing agents to work with other enterprise platforms like SAP and Workday.

The platform now features tight integration with Slack, enabling AI agents to work directly within team channels. These agents can handle various tasks, from scheduling meetings to searching through documents.

At the heart of the update is the new Atlas Reasoning Engine, which Salesforce designed to provide more sophisticated analysis capabilities. The system taps into Salesforce Data Cloud, combining structured and unstructured data to draw complex conclusions from multiple sources.

Salesforce sees these AI agents as part of a growing market for "digital labor." CEO Marc Benioff believes this market could reach into the trillions, positioning Agentforce as more than just an copilot - it's designed to work proactively and independently.

The company reports that major clients including Accenture, Adecco, and Finnair are already using Agentforce to automate routine tasks and reduce employee workload.

  • Salesforce has unveiled the second version of its AI agent platform, Agentforce, which offers deeper integration with Slack and advanced analytics capabilities.
  • New "skills" allow AI agents to perform actions outside the CRM system. The Slack integration allows agents to collaborate with teams directly in channels, and take on tasks such as scheduling.
  • The Atlas Reasoning Engine combines multiple data sources for improved analytics. Salesforce sees a trillion-dollar market for AI-powered automation and emphasizes the ability of its agents to proactively perform routine tasks and free up human resources.
