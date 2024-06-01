AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Sony Pictures wants to use generative AI to cut movie production costs

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Sony Pictures wants to use generative AI to cut movie production costs
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra says the company is "very focused on AI" and wants to use the technology to make movies and TV shows more efficiently. Alphabet, Meta, and OpenAI are also pitching their AI video generators to Hollywood studios.

Sony Pictures plans to utilize generative AI to reduce film production expenses. At an investor meeting in Japan, CEO Tony Vinciquerra stated that the company wants to embed AI into the filmmaking process to optimize production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We’ll be looking at ways to use AI to produce films for theaters and television in more efficient ways, using AI primarily," Vinciquerra said.

Aside from Sony Pictures, tech giants like Alphabet, Meta, and OpenAI are also making moves in the movie industry. Bloomberg reports that Alphabet and Meta have offered Hollywood studios millions of dollars to partner on creating AI-generated videos.

Disney and Netflix aren't licensing their data for AI training (yet)

Studios are keen to leverage generative AI to lower costs but don't want to lose control over their content, which is needed to train the models.

Per Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery agreed to license some of its shows for AI model training, but only in specific areas, not its entire library. Disney and Netflix aren't licensing their content, but are open to other types of partnerships.

OpenAI is reportedly also meeting with movie studios, media execs, and talent agencies in LA to establish entertainment industry collaborations. Its Sora AI can generate one-minute videos and is set to launch later this year.

US actor and director Tyler Perry recently made waves by pausing an $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio after seeing OpenAI's Sora AI video generator. He voiced worries about how AI tech could impact jobs in the movie business and pushed for rules to safeguard those roles.

Summary
  • Sony Pictures wants to use generative AI to produce movies and TV shows "more efficiently" and cut costs, CEO Tony Vinciquerra announced.
  • Alphabet, Meta and OpenAI are already courting Hollywood studios with their AI video generators, offering millions for partnerships. The studios are interested in the possibilities, but want to retain control over their content, which is necessary for AI training.
  • Actor and director Tyler Perry recently halted a planned $800 million expansion of his studio after seeing OpenAI's Sora AI video generator. He expressed concern about the technology's impact on jobs in the film industry.
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
AI in practice

Sony Pictures wants to use generative AI to cut movie production costs

