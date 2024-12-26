The true definition of AGI is maximum returns

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

The definition of artificial general intelligence (AGI) might come down to dollars and cents. The Information reports that Microsoft and OpenAI's agreement defines AGI as AI systems that can outperform humans at most commercially valuable work, with one key addition: these systems need to generate maximum returns of around $100 billion or more for early investors.

That profit target could be a long way off. OpenAI is currently operating at a loss and doesn't expect to turn its first annual profit until 2029. This means reaching the $100 billion threshold could take many years.

Beyond the AGI definition itself, a source told The Information that Microsoft will get access to any technology OpenAI develops by 2030, whether it's classified as AGI or not. And with OpenAI's planned shift to become a for-profit company, both companies are reportedly considering removing the AGI clause altogether.

