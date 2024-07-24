AI and society
Matthias Bastian

U.S. Senators demand details on OpenAI's safety practices and working conditions by August 2024

OpenAI (YouTube Screenshot)
U.S. Senators demand details on OpenAI's safety practices and working conditions by August 2024
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A group of U.S. Senators has sent a letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asking for detailed information about the company's safety practices and working conditions by August 13, 2024.

Ad

The letter is a response to media reports, some from former employees acting as whistleblowers, that highlight potential safety risks at OpenAI. The New York Times, Vox, and the Washington Post have reported on the departures of several AI safety researchers, vulnerabilities that led to a hack, and employee concerns about OpenAI's safety practices.

Some researchers, such as former super AI safety chief Jan Leike, have publicly voiced harsh criticism, stating that OpenAI prioritizes product releases over safety.

The new AI model, GPT-4o, was reportedly rushed through safety testing in just one week. It can be manipulated to generate malicious content, such as bomb-making instructions, simply by phrasing prompts in the past tense.

Ad
Ad

The Senators note that OpenAI has publicly committed to the safe and responsible development of AI and has made commitments to the Biden Administration to do so. OpenAI is also working with U.S. agencies to develop AI-based cybersecurity tools to protect critical infrastructure.

The public must be able to trust that OpenAI is developing its systems safely, the senators say. This applies to the integrity of its corporate governance, security testing, hiring practices, adherence to public promises, and cybersecurity policies.

Possibly in response to the letter, OpenAI has released several statements via X, referring to the recently established Safety and Security Committee, the leaked and now officially confirmed five levels of AGI, its Preparedness Framework, and the process of revising the much-criticized employment contracts that restricted the rights of former employees acting as whistleblowers.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A group of U.S. senators has sent a letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demanding that he disclose detailed information about the company's security practices and employment conditions by August 13, 2024.
  • This comes in response to media reports initiated by former employees who have acted as whistleblowers highlighting potential security risks at OpenAI, including the departures of prominent AI safety researchers, security vulnerabilities, and employee concerns.
  • The Senators emphasize that the public must be able to trust that OpenAI is safely developing its systems in terms of governance integrity, security testing, employment practices, adherence to public promises, and cybersecurity policies.
Sources
United States Senate letter
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

How OpenAI aims to prevent catastrophic AI risks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Back to the Zone: Into the Radius 2 is now available on Steam Horizon Worlds: Update v172 improves the mobile app The VR game Chernobyl Again takes you to 3D scanned original locations MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's custom ChatGPTs might let users download your uploaded knowledge files

AI in practice

Absurd prompt hack brings Pepe the Frog back to DALL-E 3 for ChatGPT

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

U.S. Senators demand details on OpenAI's safety practices and working conditions by August 2024

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

AI research

Google Deepmind's new PEER architecture uses a million tiny experts to boost AI efficiency

Google News