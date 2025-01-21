UK government building AI suite nicknamed "Humphrey" to modernize public services

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

The UK government is developing AI tools to help predict how members of Parliament might respond to new laws.

One tool, called Parlex, performs what they call a "parliamentary vibe check" to spot potential pushback from the government's own party members.

Parlex is just one piece of a larger AI system nicknamed "Humphrey" that's being built for government officials. The suite includes several specialized tools: Minute summarizes briefings for ministers, Lex analyzes how new laws might play out, Redbox streamlines paperwork for ministers, and Consult helps improve how the government gathers public feedback.

These AI initiatives align with broader government plans to modernize public services. The government is set to announce reforms that will bring more technology into everyday government services, from death registration to job centers.

This follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent launch of a new AI plan. As part of this push, the government will also make anonymized health data from the National Health Service available to researchers and innovators for AI training. Officials believe these combined efforts could boost the UK economy by up to £470 billion over the next decade.

