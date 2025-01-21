AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

UK government building AI suite nicknamed "Humphrey" to modernize public services

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
UK government building AI suite nicknamed
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

The UK government is developing AI tools to help predict how members of Parliament might respond to new laws.

Ad

One tool, called Parlex, performs what they call a "parliamentary vibe check" to spot potential pushback from the government's own party members.

Parlex is just one piece of a larger AI system nicknamed "Humphrey" that's being built for government officials. The suite includes several specialized tools: Minute summarizes briefings for ministers, Lex analyzes how new laws might play out, Redbox streamlines paperwork for ministers, and Consult helps improve how the government gathers public feedback.

These AI initiatives align with broader government plans to modernize public services. The government is set to announce reforms that will bring more technology into everyday government services, from death registration to job centers.

Ad
Ad

This follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent launch of a new AI plan. As part of this push, the government will also make anonymized health data from the National Health Service available to researchers and innovators for AI training. Officials believe these combined efforts could boost the UK economy by up to £470 billion over the next decade.

Video

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Times
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

German music rights org GEMA takes US AI music startup Suno to court for alleged infringement

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta is working on a dedicated virtual home theater for Quest PSVR 2 shooter Firewall Ultra gets unexpected update despite studio closure Work out in a VR fantasy world with Fitness Fables on Meta Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Trump's reversal of Biden's AI safety rules puts US on fast track in AI race

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI CEO Altman tells followers to "chill and cut expectations 100x" amid AGI hype

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

UK government building AI suite nicknamed "Humphrey" to modernize public services

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

DeepSeek's latest R1-Zero model matches OpenAI's o1 in reasoning benchmarks

AI research

MatterGen: Microsoft presents AI tools for generating and simulating new materials

AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

Google News