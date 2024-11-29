AI in practice
Kim M. Scheurenbrand

US companies increase AI spending sixfold in one year, study finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
US companies increase AI spending sixfold in one year, study finds
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

A new survey of 600 US IT leaders shows companies are moving quickly from testing AI to implementing it across their organizations. Total AI investment jumped from $2.3 billion in 2023 to $13.8 billion in 2024.

Ad

The survey was conducted between September and October 2024 by US venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, which invests in several AI startups including OpenAI competitor Anthropic and vector database provider Pinecone. The study included IT decision-makers from companies with at least 50 employees.

The results indicate companies now see AI as a core technology rather than just an experiment. About 72 percent of IT decision-makers expect AI tools to become even more widespread in their operations soon.

Despite increased spending, companies are still figuring out their AI strategy

More than one-third of IT leaders say they still lack a clear plan for using AI in their organizations. This suggests many companies remain in early stages of adopting the technology.

Ad
Ad

The funding sources for AI projects are shifting. While 60 percent of AI spending still comes from innovation budgets, 40 percent now comes from regular operational budgets - showing AI is becoming a standard business tool.

IT departments account for the largest share of AI spending at 22 percent, followed by product and engineering teams at 19 percent. Customer-facing departments like support (9 percent), sales (8 percent), and marketing (7 percent) are also starting to use more AI. Only legal departments lag at 3 percent.

Horizontal bar chart showing spending distribution for generative AI by department, from IT (22 %) to Other (3 %), color-coded from blue to gray.
IT departments lead AI spending at 22 percent, with product and engineering teams close behind at 19 percent. Other departments spend much less, ranging from 3 to 9 percent of total AI investments. | Image: Menlo Ventures

Code assistance tops current AI uses

Companies are using AI most heavily for coding assistance, with 51 percent adoption. Support chatbots follow at 31 percent, while enterprise search and data extraction reach about 28 percent. About 24 percent use AI for creating meeting summaries.

Bar chart shows adoption rates of generative AI: code generation leads with 51%, followed by support chatbots (31%) and other use cases.
Companies use AI most frequently for code generation, with 51 percent adoption. Support chatbots and enterprise search tools lag as the next most common applications. | Image: Menlo Ventures

Most organizations now use multiple AI models instead of relying on a single vendor. OpenAI's enterprise market share has dropped from 50 percent to 34 percent, with Anthropic gaining much of that market share, according to the study. Menlo Ventures, which conducted the survey, is an investor in Anthropic.

When choosing AI systems, only 1 percent of decision-makers list cost as their main concern. Instead, they prioritize measurable returns (30 percent) and how well tools adapt to their specific industry or company (26 percent).

Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

However, organizations often underestimate technical integration and support needs. Failed AI projects typically stem from unexpected implementation costs (26 percent), data privacy issues (21 percent), and disappointing results (18 percent).

RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) technology has seen significant growth in corporate settings, according to the study. Its usage jumped from 31 percent last year to 51 percent in 2024. Companies are also shifting their database preferences, with AI-focused vector databases gaining ground against traditional systems.

However, as with the Anthropic data, these findings should be viewed in context: Menlo Ventures is an investor in Pinecone, a vector database provider.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A survey of 600 US IT leaders by venture capital firm Menlo Ventures found that companies increased their AI spending from $2.3 billion in 2023 to $13.8 billion in 2024, indicating that AI is becoming a core technology rather than just an experiment.
  • Despite increased spending, more than one-third of IT leaders lack a clear plan for using AI in their organizations, with IT departments accounting for the largest share of AI spending at 22 percent, followed by product and engineering teams at 19 percent.
  • Companies are using generative AI most heavily for coding assistance (51 percent adoption), support chatbots (31 percent), and enterprise search and data extraction (28 percent), with RAG technology usage jumping from 31 percent last year to 51 percent in 2024, and vector databases gaining ground against traditional systems.
Sources
Menlo Ventures
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
AI in practice

Tesla gives Optimus robot a new hand with improved grip and sensors

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest can now show your keyboard via passthrough 8 VR games to look forward to in December 2024 Meta Quest: A long-awaited sequel dominates the VR gaming charts MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

EU project releases 7B model that speaks 24 European languages

AI in practice

xAI reportedly plans to launch ChatGPT competitor in December

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

US companies increase AI spending sixfold in one year, study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US court ruling backs schools' right to penalize students for AI cheating

AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

Google News