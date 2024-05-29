Vox Media and The Atlantic sign licensing agreements with OpenAI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

The deals allow OpenAI to use their content to train its AI models and display them in ChatGPT.

When ChatGPT cites content from these publishers, it will include a source link, giving the content more visibility. Vox Media will also use OpenAI's technology for its affiliate commerce and advertising data platforms.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. OpenAI has previously signed deals with News Corp, Axel Springer, DotDash Meredith, the Financial Times and the Associated Press.

The News Corp deal is rumored to be worth $250 million, while the Springer deal is said to be worth tens of millions per year.

OpenAI needs the data deals to train its AI, but also to keep ChatGPT, which is static on its own, up to date. "SearchGPT, a Google Search competitor, seems very likely and could be launched soon.

OpenAI also launches a program to bring its technology into newsrooms to make them more efficient. 128 international newsrooms are participating in OpenAI's Newsroom AI Catalyst accelerator program, launched in partnership with WAN-IFRA.

OpenAI media deals call for regulation

OpenAI's media deals are worrisome because the AI company, as a potentially major new internet platform, is gaining early control of media visibility while eliminating potential legal opponents. Many publishers are suing OpenAI for using their data to train its models without permission.

Or as Jessica Lessin of The Atlantic, the publisher who has now also decided to take OpenAI's money, recently wrote: "Publishers should be patient and refrain from licensing away their content for relative pennies. They should protect the value of their work, and their archives. They should have the integrity to say no. It’s simply too early to get into bed with the companies that trained their models on professional content without permission and have no compelling case for how they will help build the news business."

Placing news content in ChatGPT also removes the relevant context provided by the design and user experience of websites. A report from a tabloid newspaper, which typically looks bright and colorful, would look just as legitimate in the chatbot as one from, say, a business newspaper. Media companies could lose their identity until they are just writers employed by AI companies.

