AI research
Matthias Bastian

Why GPT-4o's "personality" can't be recreated

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

A developer at OpenAI known as "Roon" on X explains why large language models never behave exactly the same way twice. Roon says a model's "personality" can shift with every training run, even if the dataset doesn't change. That's because the training process depends on random elements like reinforcement learning, so each run makes different choices in what's called "model space." As a result, every training pass produces slightly different behavior. Roon adds that even within a single training run, it's nearly impossible to recreate the same personality.

Ad

Video: via X

OpenAI tries to keep these "personality drifts" in check, since users often get attached to a model's unique quirks. This was especially true with the earlier "sycophancy" version of GPT-4o, which some users still miss. Roon, however, wasn't a fan. He even publicly wished for that "insufficiently aligned" model's "death" before deleting the post.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
via JB / X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with new feature and new GPT-4o model

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Creative stories can jailbreak ChatGPT voice, study finds

AI in practice

OpenAI's most important message isn't GPT-4o - it's the post-browser world

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Why GPT-4o's "personality" can't be recreated

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

Google News