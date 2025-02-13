AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic prepares new Claude hybrid LLMs with reasoning capability

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER / Anthropic
Anthropic prepares new Claude hybrid LLMs with reasoning capability
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic is getting ready to release a new AI model that combines traditional language model capabilities with advanced reasoning functions.

Ad

According to The Information, the model will be available in the coming weeks, with a focus on enterprise applications.

The timing aligns with OpenAI's recent announcement that GPT-5 will arrive in the coming months as a "system" that incorporates reasoning capabilities from their o-models into standard language model functions. OpenAI has decided not to release its o3 reasoning model separately.

Both companies are adjusting their strategies to these hybrid models as traditional language model scaling - adding more data and parameters - shows diminishing returns.

Ad
Ad

OpenAI hasn't introduced a significantly better language model since GPT-4 in March 2023, and Anthropic has indefinitely delayed its Opus 3.5 flagship model.

While reasoning models can perform significantly better on tasks with clear right or wrong answers, such as coding and mathematics, it is not yet clear if and how they can improve the overall performance of language models, especially in areas such as writing and creation, and gaining new knowledge outside the training data distribution.

Resource control meets enterprise needs

A key feature of Anthropic's new model is its variable resource allocation - users can adjust how much computing power the model uses for each task through a simple slider. At its lowest setting, the model functions as a standard language model without thought chain generation. OpenAI currently limits users to three preset levels for its reasoning models.

According to The Information's sources, early tests suggest that the model performs well in practical programming tasks. One user reports that it handles complex code bases with thousands of files more effectively than OpenAI's o3-mini model, and generates working code more reliably on the first try. OpenAI's o-models maintain an edge in academic programming tasks.

Anthropic forecasts strong growth of its API business

According to The Information, Anthropic projects revenue of up to $34.5 billion by 2027 in an optimistic scenario; their base case projection is $12 billion, which is still a significant upside from its current projection of $3.7 billion for 2025.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Nvidia Blackwell GPU can run GPT-4 level models up to 30x faster

The company specifically wants to dominate the API market, projecting revenue three times higher than OpenAI's by 2027 - the same year Anthropic expects to turn its first profit.

Anthropic has already gained ground in AI-assisted software development. An investor analysis shows their market share doubled from 12 to 24 percent, largely thanks to their Sonnet "3.6" model, while OpenAI's share dropped from 50 to 34 percent.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic is set to introduce a new AI model that combines the capabilities of traditional language models with advanced reasoning skills and flexible resource allocation.
  • The model is optimized for enterprise customers and focuses on practical programming tasks such as understanding complex code bases and generating functional lines of code.
  • This development is part of Anthropic's ambitious growth strategy, which includes targeting revenues of up to $34.5 billion by 2027 and overtaking competitor OpenAI in the API market.
Sources
The Information
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges faster EU response to AI challenges

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The mixed reality game Symphoni wants to turn you into a musical wizard 18 promising VR and MR games to look forward to in 2025 We don't recommend playing Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Anthropic's new AI security system falls to hackers within days

AI in practice

Anthropic's analysis of Claude conversations sheds light on AI's role in the workplace

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic prepares new Claude hybrid LLMs with reasoning capability

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Google News