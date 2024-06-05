AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Ashton Kutcher has early access to OpenAI's Sora and thinks it will change Hollywood

Berggruen Institute (YouTube Screenshot)
Ashton Kutcher has early access to OpenAI's Sora and thinks it will change Hollywood
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher says OpenAI's video generator Sora could have a big impact on jobs in the entertainment industry.

Kutcher says OpenAI gave him access to a test version of their new AI video generator, Sora - and he's blown away by what it can do.

Kutcher says Sora can create realistic scenes, trailers or movie clips based on text prompts. While it still makes mistakes and doesn't fully understand physics, it's a huge step forward from previous video generators.

"There's footage in it that I would say you could easily use in a major motion picture or television show," Kutcher says.

Ad
Ad

Movie and TV clips could be made for a fraction of the usual cost and effort - $100 instead of thousands. Even big action scenes could be done with Sora alone, without stunt people or camera crews.

Entertainment Automation

Along with the speed increases in Nvidia's chips, the Hollywood star predicts massive changes: entire movies could soon be made automatically.

"You'll just come up with an idea for a movie, then it will write the script, then you'll input the script into the video generator and it will generate the movie."

Kutcher sees this leading to more content than ever before, more than people can watch. Any piece of content will only be worth how many people you can get to watch it. The bar for good, hit content will be much higher.

"Why are you going to watch my movie when you could just watch your own movie?" asks Kutcher.

Recommendation
AI in practice

How Europe's hottest AI startup Mistral AI plans to beat OpenAI

The impact on creative fields and jobs in general could be huge, says Kutcher. More and more tasks in video, film and animation could be taken over by capable AI systems.

OpenAI is reportedly already talking to movie studios, media bosses and talent agencies in LA to team up in entertainment and get filmmakers to use its new Sora AI video tool in their work. Google and Meta are also said to be making connections in Hollywood for their AI video tools. Sony Pictures just said it wants to use generative AI to cut production costs.

US actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry says he paused plans for an $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio after seeing what Sora can do.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Ashton Kutcher has been given access to OpenAI's new AI video generator Sora, which he says can create realistic scenes, trailers, and movie footage based on text input at a fraction of the usual cost and effort.
  • According to Kutcher, the combination of AI tools like Sora and the performance gains in Nvidia's chips could lead to the automated creation of entire movies, resulting in an unprecedented flood of content and a higher bar for success.
  • The impact on the creative industries and jobs could be significant as AI systems take over more processes in video, film, and animation. OpenAI is reportedly meeting with studios and agencies in Los Angeles to forge partnerships and encourage the integration of Sora into filmmaking.
Sources
Berggruen Institute
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Vidu, China's new text-to-video AI, excels at generating pandas and dragons

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey may be working on a new VR headset Hitman 3 VR is coming to Meta Quest 3 in a new cel-shaded look New free songs for Beat Saber, Meta Quest 1 will be out of support soon MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Sora: OpenAI reports on the first creative use of its video AI

AI in practice

OpenAI's video AI Sora will not be released "anytime soon"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Ashton Kutcher has early access to OpenAI's Sora and thinks it will change Hollywood

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Research shows that high-quality education data is key to AI performance

AI research

New approach improves AI agents through external 'world knowledge'

AI research

Do large language models really need large context windows?

Google News