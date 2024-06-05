Ashton Kutcher has early access to OpenAI's Sora and thinks it will change Hollywood

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher says OpenAI's video generator Sora could have a big impact on jobs in the entertainment industry.

Kutcher says OpenAI gave him access to a test version of their new AI video generator, Sora - and he's blown away by what it can do.

Kutcher says Sora can create realistic scenes, trailers or movie clips based on text prompts. While it still makes mistakes and doesn't fully understand physics, it's a huge step forward from previous video generators.

"There's footage in it that I would say you could easily use in a major motion picture or television show," Kutcher says.

Movie and TV clips could be made for a fraction of the usual cost and effort - $100 instead of thousands. Even big action scenes could be done with Sora alone, without stunt people or camera crews.

Entertainment Automation

Along with the speed increases in Nvidia's chips, the Hollywood star predicts massive changes: entire movies could soon be made automatically.

"You'll just come up with an idea for a movie, then it will write the script, then you'll input the script into the video generator and it will generate the movie."

Kutcher sees this leading to more content than ever before, more than people can watch. Any piece of content will only be worth how many people you can get to watch it. The bar for good, hit content will be much higher.

"Why are you going to watch my movie when you could just watch your own movie?" asks Kutcher.

The impact on creative fields and jobs in general could be huge, says Kutcher. More and more tasks in video, film and animation could be taken over by capable AI systems.

OpenAI is reportedly already talking to movie studios, media bosses and talent agencies in LA to team up in entertainment and get filmmakers to use its new Sora AI video tool in their work. Google and Meta are also said to be making connections in Hollywood for their AI video tools. Sony Pictures just said it wants to use generative AI to cut production costs.

US actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry says he paused plans for an $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio after seeing what Sora can do.

