OpenAI appears ready to release an updated version of its Sora video generator, according to statements made by OpenAI's Chad Nelson at C21Media in London (via Ruud van der Linden). The new version will include three generation methods: text to video, text and image to video, and text and video to video with a length of up to one minute. Recent API leaks have confirmed earlier rumors that the company has developed a faster, more efficient version of the AI video tool. The launch could happen during OpenAI's winter promotional event in December, possibly as early as next Monday. OpenAI might also announce GPT-4.5 and new image features for GPT-4o during its winter promotional event.
OpenAI signals imminent release of its Sora video generator
Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Apple Vision Pro may get support for PSVR 2 controllers This VR trip to the North Pole is sure to get you in the holiday spirit Motion sickness hasn't gone away - stop ignoring it MIXED-NEWS.com
OpenAI's Sora is stuck in research limbo as the company courts Hollywood and policymakers
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.