AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI signals imminent release of its Sora video generator

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI appears ready to release an updated version of its Sora video generator, according to statements made by OpenAI's Chad Nelson at C21Media in London (via Ruud van der Linden). The new version will include three generation methods: text to video, text and image to video, and text and video to video with a length of up to one minute. Recent API leaks have confirmed earlier rumors that the company has developed a faster, more efficient version of the AI video tool. The launch could happen during OpenAI's winter promotional event in December, possibly as early as next Monday. OpenAI might also announce GPT-4.5 and new image features for GPT-4o during its winter promotional event.

Video: Ruud van der Linden via X

