Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT's image generation explodes with 700M creations in first week

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER
ChatGPT's new image generation feature has seen rapid adoption, with users creating over 700 million images since its launch about a week ago. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap shared on X that over 130 million users tried the function in its first week, with India emerging as a significant growth driver, according to CEO Sam Altman. An improved version is in development, and an image generation API may be coming soon. The feature is now available to free users with limitations. The viral Ghibli-style image trend coincided with a surge in platform usage, with ChatGPT recording one million new user registrations per hour at its peak. However, Altman warned that capacity constraints could lead to delayed product launches and service disruptions.

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER
