Claude.ai can now adapt its writing style to yours

Anthropic has updated its AI assistant Claude to better match different writing styles. The system can now analyze text samples to learn and replicate specific writing patterns, though this approach may not be as reliable as traditional many-shot prompting methods. But it's more accessible. In addition to custom style matching, Claude now includes three preset writing options. A formal writing mode produces clear, professional text. A concise mode produces shorter, more direct responses. An Explanatory mode provides detailed breakdowns of complex topics.

Video: Anthropic via X

