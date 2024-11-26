AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Claude.ai can now adapt its writing style to yours

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic has updated its AI assistant Claude to better match different writing styles. The system can now analyze text samples to learn and replicate specific writing patterns, though this approach may not be as reliable as traditional many-shot prompting methods. But it's more accessible. In addition to custom style matching, Claude now includes three preset writing options. A formal writing mode produces clear, professional text. A concise mode produces shorter, more direct responses. An Explanatory mode provides detailed breakdowns of complex topics.

Video: Anthropic via X

