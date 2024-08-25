AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Generative AI reportedly gives Apple's upcoming robotic arm a personality beyond Siri

Ideogram prompted by THE DECODER
summary Summary

According to a report by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg, the company is developing a human-like interface based on generative AI that will give the robotic arm a personality.

This AI personality is expected to be different from Apple's well-known digital assistant, Siri. It could run on the tabletop product and other future Apple robotics devices. A successful robotics device could help Apple break into the smart home market.

Tabletop device as a test case

Apple is planning a tabletop device codenamed J595 that is part of a larger robotics project. The device will combine a large iPad-like display with cameras and a base with a robotic arm. The device is expected to be released around 2026 or 2027, according to Gurman.

The robotic arm is designed to solve everyday problems. For example, it could swivel the device's screen towards the user to facilitate video conferencing or browsing recipes. This would be especially useful when the user's hands are busy with other tasks.

Generative AI plays a central role in the development of the robotic arm. It will control the movements and enable interaction with the user. Apple plans to draw on its expertise in areas such as sensor technology, advanced silicon chips, and hardware engineering.

According to Gurman, Apple needs to develop hardware that can successfully navigate cluttered spaces. In addition, the technology will initially be costly, both in manufacturing and for the consumer.

The development of the robotic arm is being led by Kevin Lynch, Apple's vice president of technology. He is working with robotics teams in Hardware Engineering and has recently hired top experts from institutions such as the Technion in Israel.

Future prospects

The robotic arm could be Apple's entry into a new market. If the project is successful, the company plans to develop mobile robots and possibly even humanoid models in the future.

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

According to Bloomberg, Apple has set its sights on developing personal robots after the company's car project failed. In the bigger picture, the robotics scenario is likely the next big bet to secure Apple's own growth with a new product category, following the canceled Apple Car, the less successful Vision Pro AR headset, and generative AI with Apple Intelligence.

Apple may find itself on a collision course with Google and OpenAI, both of which have shown how advances in large multimodal models are advancing everyday robots.

Summary
  • Apple is developing a tabletop device with a robotic arm and a large iPad-like display that is expected to be released in 2026 or 2027. The robotics project could mark Apple's entry into a new market.
  • The robotic arm is designed to make everyday tasks easier, such as rotating the screen for videoconferencing or searching for recipes while cooking.
  • A personality based on generative AI will allow it to interact with the user. It will be different from Apple's Siri digital assistant.
Sources
Mark Gurman via Bloomberg
AI in practice

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The perfect gaming headset for Meta Quest 3? Steelseries Arctis Nova 5P Wireless review XR weekly round-up: Pico 4 Ultra vs. Quest 3, Batman VR gameplay and new AR headsets by Meta & Snap Meta reportedly canceled plans for a Meta Quest Pro 2
AI in practice

AI in practice

AI in practice

AI research

AI research

