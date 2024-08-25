Generative AI reportedly gives Apple's upcoming robotic arm a personality beyond Siri

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Apple is planning a tabletop device with a robotic arm that will have its own personality using generative AI. The project could be the company's entry into the robotics market.

According to a report by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg, the company is developing a human-like interface based on generative AI that will give the robotic arm a personality.

This AI personality is expected to be different from Apple's well-known digital assistant, Siri. It could run on the tabletop product and other future Apple robotics devices. A successful robotics device could help Apple break into the smart home market.

Tabletop device as a test case

Apple is planning a tabletop device codenamed J595 that is part of a larger robotics project. The device will combine a large iPad-like display with cameras and a base with a robotic arm. The device is expected to be released around 2026 or 2027, according to Gurman.

The robotic arm is designed to solve everyday problems. For example, it could swivel the device's screen towards the user to facilitate video conferencing or browsing recipes. This would be especially useful when the user's hands are busy with other tasks.

Generative AI plays a central role in the development of the robotic arm. It will control the movements and enable interaction with the user. Apple plans to draw on its expertise in areas such as sensor technology, advanced silicon chips, and hardware engineering.

According to Gurman, Apple needs to develop hardware that can successfully navigate cluttered spaces. In addition, the technology will initially be costly, both in manufacturing and for the consumer.

The development of the robotic arm is being led by Kevin Lynch, Apple's vice president of technology. He is working with robotics teams in Hardware Engineering and has recently hired top experts from institutions such as the Technion in Israel.

Future prospects

The robotic arm could be Apple's entry into a new market. If the project is successful, the company plans to develop mobile robots and possibly even humanoid models in the future.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has set its sights on developing personal robots after the company's car project failed. In the bigger picture, the robotics scenario is likely the next big bet to secure Apple's own growth with a new product category, following the canceled Apple Car, the less successful Vision Pro AR headset, and generative AI with Apple Intelligence.

Apple may find itself on a collision course with Google and OpenAI, both of which have shown how advances in large multimodal models are advancing everyday robots.

