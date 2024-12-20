Google plans AI search button as direct response to ChatGPT competition

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Google appears ready to run what could be the biggest A/B test in search history.

According to recent reports, the company plans to add an "AI mode" button to its search interface, letting users choose between traditional link-based results and AI-powered responses similar to its Gemini chatbot. The new AI button would sit alongside existing search filters for images, news, and videos.

This direct integration would give users an easy way to compare both search experiences, while helping Google measure which approach people prefer. The move comes as Google faces growing competition from AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which give direct answers based on web searches instead of just a list of links.

By integrating AI capabilities directly into its main search interface, Google aims to keep users within its ecosystem rather than losing them to competing services.

However, this strategy could increase regulatory scrutiny. Critics argue that Google might be using its dominant position in search to gain an unfair advantage in the emerging AI chatbot market. The company is already under investigation by U.S. regulators for potential antitrust violations.

