Matthias Bastian

Microsoft invests more than three billion US dollars in generative AI in Sweden

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER.
Microsoft is investing $3.2 billion over two years in cloud and AI infrastructure in Sweden. The company will deploy up to 20,000 Nvidia graphics processors, likely AMD processors, and possibly its own chips in its data centers to meet the growing demand for generative AI, Reuters reports. Microsoft also plans to train 250,000 Swedes in AI skills and invest in local renewable energy. President Brad Smith announced additional investments for this fall. The investment joins multi-billion dollar investments in Germany, Spain, Japan, Southeast Asia and the U.S., totaling more than $15 billion.

Sources
Reuters
