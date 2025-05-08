AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Netflix launches ChatGPT-powered search - for iOS users only, for now

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Netflix is rolling out a new search feature powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, allowing users to look for content using natural language. Instead of typing in titles or keywords, people can now search with phrases like "I want something funny, but not silly." The new search is launching as a beta on iOS devices, with early tests already taking place in Australia and New Zealand, according to Bloomberg. Netflix also announced plans to automatically translate title cards into users' preferred languages. Other updates include a redesigned video homepage and a vertical short-form video feed for mobile devices.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

ChatGPT's user base expands while established web giants lose ground

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Surviving Mars Pioneer on Meta Quest: A hands-on look at surviving the Red Planet in VR The Midnight Walk: A gorgeous VR world undercut by blurry resolution 8 new VR games to look forward to in May 2025 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Trump administration aims to scrap Biden-era AI chip export rules

AI in practice

Hugging Face unveils experimental AI agent for computers

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Netflix launches ChatGPT-powered search - for iOS users only, for now

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

Google News