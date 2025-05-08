Netflix launches ChatGPT-powered search - for iOS users only, for now

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Netflix is rolling out a new search feature powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, allowing users to look for content using natural language. Instead of typing in titles or keywords, people can now search with phrases like "I want something funny, but not silly." The new search is launching as a beta on iOS devices, with early tests already taking place in Australia and New Zealand, according to Bloomberg. Netflix also announced plans to automatically translate title cards into users' preferred languages. Other updates include a redesigned video homepage and a vertical short-form video feed for mobile devices.