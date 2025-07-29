Nvidia asks Chinese customers to confirm updated order quantities for the H20 chip

AI and society
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Reuters reports that Nvidia has ordered 300,000 H20 chips from TSMC after the Trump administration lifted its sales ban to China in July. Previously, the company had planned to rely only on existing inventory, which sources say currently totals between 600,000 and 700,000 chips. The H20 chip was developed specifically for the Chinese market, since more powerful models like the H100 are still subject to export restrictions. However, the US government has not yet approved the necessary export licenses for these new chips. Nvidia is now asking Chinese customers to confirm updated order quantities. The decision to resume sales is tied to ongoing talks between the US and China over rare earths, but has faced bipartisan criticism in Washington. Nvidia says it is important not to lose the Chinese market to competitors like Huawei.

Sources
Reuters
