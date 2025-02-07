OpenAI adds sharing tools to ChatGPT workspace Canvas

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has added sharing capabilities to Canvas, its built-in editor for ChatGPT. The new feature lets users share their Canvas projects with others, enabling real-time viewing, interaction, and editing. Canvas serves as a workspace where users can develop text and code alongside ChatGPT. The editor comes with specialized tools for writing and coding projects, including a Python emulator that runs code directly in the browser. The sharing update follows OpenAI's recent moves to make Canvas more widely available. The company has rolled out Canvas access to all web users and built it into the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS.

Canvas sharing is now live in ChatGPT. Share your canvas with others-they can view, interact with, or edit to make it their own. ?‍? https://t.c o/MukBvuv1VZ pic.twitter.com/TJLTW8ygUS - OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) February 6, 2025

