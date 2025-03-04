OpenAI and 15 top universities launch $50 million initiative for AI research

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI is investing $50 million in "NextGenAI," a new consortium bringing together 15 research institutions including Harvard, MIT, and Oxford. The funding will support research fellowships, computing resources, and API access for participating organizations. Each institution is pursuing different applications of AI technology. Ohio State University is focusing on digital health and manufacturing projects, while Harvard and Boston Children's Hospital are working to reduce diagnosis times for rare diseases. Texas A&M is building an initiative to improve AI literacy, and Oxford University is using AI to digitize rare texts and make them searchable. The consortium builds on OpenAI's previous educational initiative ChatGPT Edu.

