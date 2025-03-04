AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI and 15 top universities launch $50 million initiative for AI research

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is investing $50 million in "NextGenAI," a new consortium bringing together 15 research institutions including Harvard, MIT, and Oxford. The funding will support research fellowships, computing resources, and API access for participating organizations. Each institution is pursuing different applications of AI technology. Ohio State University is focusing on digital health and manufacturing projects, while Harvard and Boston Children's Hospital are working to reduce diagnosis times for rare diseases. Texas A&M is building an initiative to improve AI literacy, and Oxford University is using AI to digitize rare texts and make them searchable. The consortium builds on OpenAI's previous educational initiative ChatGPT Edu.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

TSMC diversifies from Taiwan with record US investment in chip production

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR Games Showcase 2025 announces further highlights More new additions for Quest+: Meta adds the most successful VR tactical shooter to the subscription Rockstar acquires GTA San Andreas VR developer - but don't get your hopes up MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Chinese dealers advertise Nvidia's Blackwell processors despite strict US export controls

AI and society

Figure AI accelerates timeline for household robot launch

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI and 15 top universities launch $50 million initiative for AI research

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's largest model GPT-4.5 delivers on vibes instead of benchmarks

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News