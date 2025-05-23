AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI and G42 will build massive AI data center in Abu Dhabi

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI and G42 will build massive AI data center in Abu Dhabi
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI and Abu Dhabi-based AI company G42 are teaming up to build one of the world's largest data centers for artificial intelligence.

Ad

The new facility, called "Stargate UAE," is set to launch in Abu Dhabi and could eventually reach up to one gigawatt of computing power. In its first phase, Stargate UAE aims for a 200-megawatt capacity by the end of 2026. The project is funded by G42 and will be operated by OpenAI and Oracle, with Nvidia, Cisco, and SoftBank also on board as partners.

As part of the initiative, ChatGPT will be made available for free in the United Arab Emirates. The broader goal is to turn the UAE into a global hub for artificial intelligence. The government is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, using its strategic location to offer low-latency data services to markets in Africa and India.

G42 is controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan, the UAE's national security advisor and brother of the country's president. Building the Stargate UAE data center is part of a national strategy to attract international tech companies and position the UAE as a key destination for AI innovation.

Ad
Ad

New export rules enable massive chip imports

The project was made possible by a special agreement with the Trump administration, which allows the UAE to import up to 500,000 high-performance AI chips per year. This deal stands in contrast to earlier export restrictions imposed under President Biden. In return, the UAE agreed to help build equivalent AI infrastructure in the United States. The sovereign wealth fund MGX is already involved in the US-based "Stargate" project.

The new data center will run on Nvidia hardware, with the company providing a significant share of the required chips. Other US firms, including Cisco and SoftBank, are also involved. The partnership with OpenAI and Oracle is designed to provide operational stability and access to leading AI software.

Geopolitical race for AI infrastructure

The Stargate UAE initiative is part of a growing global race to build "sovereign AI"—national AI infrastructures that are state-controlled and tailored to local needs.

Saudi Arabia recently announced a multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure project of its own. The new state-owned company Humain, backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is partnering with Nvidia, AMD, and Amazon Web Services to build data centers totaling 1.9 gigawatts of computing capacity by 2030. Nvidia is supplying hundreds of thousands of its most advanced chips as part of the deal.

AMD and AWS are also investing billions in the Saudi project. The goals include developing Arabic-language AI models and supporting local AI startups. Thanks to relaxed export rules from the Trump era, US tech companies are now able to participate directly in these national AI efforts across the Gulf region.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI and the company G42 are building a data center called "Stargate UAE" in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to reach up to one gigawatt of computing power, with an initial expansion stage of 200 megawatts by the end of 2026.
  • The project is funded by G42 and operated by OpenAI and Oracle, while other partners include Nvidia, Cisco and SoftBank. As part of the project, ChatGPT will be made available free of charge in the United Arab Emirates.
  • The initiative is part of a geopolitical race for national AI infrastructures, with Saudi Arabia also recently announcing a similar project with 1.9 gigawatts of power by 2030. These projects were made possible by an agreement with the Trump administration that allows the delivery of up to 500,000 high-performance AI chips per year.
Sources
WSJ
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Mistral's Document AI extracts text from documents and notes with high accuracy

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The HL2 mod "Entropy: Zero" will get a fully-fledged VR mode Tobii and Prophesee are developing a breakthrough eye tracking solution New VR sci-fi shooter Into The Darkness impresses with elaborate graphics and physics-based action MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI has upgraded the Responses API with remote MCP servers and new tools

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI and G42 will build massive AI data center in Abu Dhabi

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Google News