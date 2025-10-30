OpenAI and Google and are joining forces with PayPal

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google and PayPal team up to bring AI shopping assistants to retailers.

Google Cloud has announced a partnership with PayPal to help retailers add AI-powered shopping experiences directly into their digital platforms. According to Google Cloud, the new solution combines Google's Conversational Commerce Agent with PayPal's payment services.

Both systems communicate using the open Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and the new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which PayPal says provides security, fraud protection, and transparency. Merchants can either use the Google agent or build their own assistants with the Agent Development Kit.

AP2 relies on digital proofs, called "mandates," to cryptographically confirm payment intent. This approach is designed to establish trust between users, merchants, and payment networks.

Original article from October 28, 2025

OpenAI and PayPal are joining forces to let ChatGPT users make payments directly in chat through PayPal. The integration is built on Google's Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), which PayPal now supports. Card payments will also be handled by PayPal's own API. Starting in 2026, products from "tens of millions of merchants" will be searchable and available for direct purchase inside ChatGPT, according to the company.

Merchants won't need to set up any additional technical integration. PayPal manages payment verification and processing behind the scenes, and merchant registration is available immediately. This update follows OpenAI's recent push into ecommerce for ChatGPT.

