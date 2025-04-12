AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI expected to release GPT-4.1, o3, and o4 mini models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI is planning to release three new AI models: GPT-4.1, o3, and o4 mini, according to a report from The Verge citing sources familiar with the company’s roadmap. GPT-4.1 is described as an upgraded version of GPT-4o, the multimodal model introduced last year that processes text, audio, and images in real time. In addition to the full model, OpenAI is expected to offer two smaller variants: GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano. The company is also preparing to launch the full version of the o3 reasoning model, along with a compact variant called o4 mini, which might be released first. References to these models have already been discovered in an updated web version of ChatGPT.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Verge Blaho via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society
Update

Thinking Machines Lab: Former OpenAI CTO's startup reportedly valued at $10 billion

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
This VR game puts you into the cockpit of a giant mech and we are giving away free keys Meta Quest's Horizon Worlds gets a new AI-powered rival coming this may Meta Quest Charts: One of the most graphically elaborate VR games narrowly misses out on the top 10 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Irrelevant input causes LLM failures — what it means for writing effective prompts

AI in practice
Update

Meta's Llama 4 models show promise on standard tests, but struggle with long-context tasks

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI expected to release GPT-4.1, o3, and o4 mini models

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-5 release in "a few months," shifts strategy on reasoning models

AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Google News