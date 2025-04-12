OpenAI expected to release GPT-4.1, o3, and o4 mini models

OpenAI is planning to release three new AI models: GPT-4.1, o3, and o4 mini, according to a report from The Verge citing sources familiar with the company’s roadmap. GPT-4.1 is described as an upgraded version of GPT-4o, the multimodal model introduced last year that processes text, audio, and images in real time. In addition to the full model, OpenAI is expected to offer two smaller variants: GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano. The company is also preparing to launch the full version of the o3 reasoning model, along with a compact variant called o4 mini, which might be released first. References to these models have already been discovered in an updated web version of ChatGPT.

