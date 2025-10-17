AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI builds 'AI for Science' team to advance computational discovery

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI builds 'AI for Science' team to advance computational discovery
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is expanding its research efforts with a new program called OpenAI for Science, created to develop AI systems that can support scientific reasoning and speed up discoveries in physics and mathematics.

Ad

The initiative is led by Kevin Weil, who has taken on the role of VP of AI for Science and posted about the program about a month ago. Now one of the first outside scientists to join the team is black hole researcher Alex Lupsasca, who will continue to hold his professorship at Vanderbilt University.

In an X thread, Lupsasca shared that his decision to join OpenAI was influenced by recent advances in the company’s technology. While he had previously considered AI to be far from capable of matching human researchers, his view changed after working with GPT‑5 Pro. In his paper "Why there is no Love in black holes", which describes new conformal symmetries in Kerr perturbations,

Lupsasca found that GPT‑5 Pro was able to rediscover the central symmetry in about half an hour after minimal setup. The model also solved complex observational astrophysics tasks that would typically take a graduate student several days.

Ad
Ad

Lupsasca described the results as highly promising, noting that AI‑assisted research is moving beyond theoretical experimentation and beginning to show practical value in real research contexts. Mathematician Terence Tao recently made similar observations, explaining that ChatGPT had saved him significant time on his own work.

OpenAI diversifies its strategy to compete with Google

OpenAI recently took top honors in several international competitions, including the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), and the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC). These wins were achieved using an agent framework that paired a yet‑unreleased reasoning model with GPT‑5.

After building momentum with its agent technology, OpenAI’s roadmap now points toward AI models designed to generate original scientific insights and drive technological innovation. The new "OpenAI for Science" program marks the next phase of that plan and positions the company to compete more directly with Google, whose Deepmind team led by Nobel laureate Demis Hassabis continues to play a major role in AI‑based scientific discovery.

The initiative comes as OpenAI faces growing public and industry scrutiny. The release of GPT‑5 was widely viewed as falling short of expectations amid heavy marketing buildup. The company is also contending with criticism over high investment levels relative to revenue, copyright disputes, and concerns that Sora 2 is contributing to the "sloppification" of online content. Most recently, the company has also faced controversy over AI chatbots designed for intimate or emotional interactions.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has launched "OpenAI for Science," a program led by Kevin Weil aimed at developing AI systems to enhance scientific reasoning and accelerate discoveries in fields like physics and mathematics.
  • Black hole researcher Alex Lupsasca joined the initiative after seeing GPT-5 Pro solve complex problems in minutes that usually take days for human researchers, with similar positive experiences reported by mathematician Terence Tao.
  • The move comes as OpenAI shifts its focus toward AI models capable of original scientific breakthroughs, following recent wins in international competitions and amid increased scrutiny over its business practices, investment levels, and the societal effects of its AI products.
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI and 15 top universities launch $50 million initiative for AI research

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI brings its AI models to nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory

AI research

OpenAI partners with Los Alamos National Laboratory to advance "bioscientific research"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI builds 'AI for Science' team to advance computational discovery

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

Google News