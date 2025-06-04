OpenAI reaches three million enterprise users, adds new ChatGPT business features

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

OpenAI counted 600,000 individual enterprise users in April 2024. By September, that number hit one million, then doubled to two million in February 2025. Now, with three million paying business customers, OpenAI has tripled its enterprise user base in just nine months.

Connectors bridge company data

OpenAI is rolling out several new features aimed at making ChatGPT more useful for teams and organizations. One of the biggest additions is a set of beta connectors designed to help break down company data silos. With these connectors, employees can access information from company-wide sources like Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive right from within ChatGPT.

The integration lets users pull sales figures, PDF documents, or spreadsheets directly into ChatGPT, which then structures the content, provides citations, and respects existing user permissions.

ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu users can now take advantage of Deep Research connectors. These new integrations work with a variety of services, including GitHub, HubSpot, Linear, and an array of Microsoft and Google applications.

OpenAI is also adding support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, Plus, and Pro. This protocol lets users connect their own systems—including proprietary tools—directly to ChatGPT Deep Research. According to OpenAI, Anthropic's MCP is on its way to becoming the industry standard for connecting AI models to diverse data sources.

Record Mode for meetings

Another new feature is Record Mode in ChatGPT Team, which makes it easier to document meetings, brainstorming sessions, or conversations. Record Mode automatically captures and transcribes discussions, creating structured notes with timestamps and AI-generated suggestions.

Users can link recordings to internal documents, send them to canvas docs, or turn them into specific tasks—helping teams save time on meeting documentation. OpenAI shows off these new features in the following demo video.

