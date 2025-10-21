AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI tightens Sora 2 safeguards after Bryan Cranston's likeness appears without consent

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI tightens Sora 2 safeguards after Bryan Cranston's likeness appears without consent
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI has strengthened safeguards for its Sora 2 AI video generator after actor Bryan Cranston's voice and likeness appeared in generated videos without his consent, violating the company's official opt-in policy.

Ad

"I was deeply concerned not just for myself, but for all performers whose work and identity can be misused in this way," Cranston said, adding that he reported the incident to SAG-AFTRA, his union.

OpenAI described the incident as "unintentional generations" and, after talks with SAG-AFTRA and Cranston, has "strengthened guardrails around replication of voice and likeness" for Sora 2. The opt-in policy remains in place, giving artists full control over how their digital likeness is used.

OpenAI has also promised to handle complaints quickly. Cranston welcomed the changes but stressed that control over one's voice and appearance is a fundamental right for all artists.

Ad
Ad

The new safeguards are part of a joint declaration signed by SAG-AFTRA, OpenAI, Cranston, United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency, and the Association of Talent Agents (ATA). The group also backs the NO FAKES Act, proposed federal legislation that would ban unauthorized digital copies of a person's voice or likeness.

Cranston has been an outspoken critic of AI's role in Hollywood since 2023, calling for respect for actors' rights and warning against replacing human labor with AI.

Silicon Valley's "move fast and break things" mentality is back

Since its launch in early October, Sora 2 has faced steady criticism for generating unauthorized imitations of celebrities and copyrighted content, including entire episodes of "South Park."

OpenAI leaned into launch hype at the expense of strong safeguards, only introducing restrictions after public backlash. The company used a similar approach with its new image model in ChatGPT, as shown by the Ghibli case. CEO Sam Altman has promised that rights holders will get a share of revenue, though the details are still unclear.

A recent NewsGuard investigation found that Sora 2 can generate convincing fake videos in minutes with minimal effort. It's a striking change for OpenAI, which once withheld its relatively weak language model GPT-2 out of concern for fake news, but now ships a video model that NewsGuard warns could be used to spread disinformation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI's new "Orion" model reportedly shows small gains over GPT-4

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has increased safeguards for its AI video tool Sora 2 after incidents of unauthorized celebrity impersonations, including Bryan Cranston.
  • The new measures were developed in collaboration with the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, Bryan Cranston, and major talent agencies, all of whom also back the proposed NO FAKES Act, which aims to ban unauthorized digital replicas in the US.
  • These steps respond to repeated cases where Sora 2 copied copyrighted material or individuals without consent, resulting in realistic but misleading content.
Sources
SAG-AFTRA
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic brings its Claude Code tool to the browser

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

"A changing internet": Wikipedia sees drop in traffic as AI and social platforms bypass links

AI in practice

IBM brings Groq's ultra-fast AI inference to watsonx platform

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI tightens Sora 2 safeguards after Bryan Cranston's likeness appears without consent

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

Google News