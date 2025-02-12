AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Perplexity AI launches new ultra-fast AI search model Sonar

Perplexity
Perplexity AI launches new ultra-fast AI search model Sonar
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The latest version of Perplexity AI's search model Sonar has arrived, powered by Meta's Llama 3.3 70B and some specialized hardware.

Ad

In internal tests, the company says Sonar performs better than models like GPT-4o mini and Claude 3.5 Haiku when it comes to user satisfaction. It even matches or sometimes exceeds the capabilities of premium models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet, particularly in search-related tasks.

The team built Sonar on Meta's Llama 3.3 70B model, fine-tuning it with additional training to improve its search capabilities. This extra training focused on making responses more factually accurate and easier to read, Perplexity says. The company previously used a modified version of Llama 3.1 under the same Sonar name.

Specialized chips push response speeds to new levels

To make Sonar faster, Perplexity partnered with Cerebras Systems, which takes an unusual approach to chip design. Instead of creating multiple small processors, Cerebras turns entire silicon wafers into single, massive chips called "Wafer Scale Engines" (WSE). Running on this hardware, Sonar can process 1,200 tokens per second, allowing it to generate responses almost instantly. While the French AI startup Mistral recently achieved similar speeds with its "Flash Answers" feature, that wasn't specifically for search applications.

Ad
Ad

For now, Sonar access is limited to paying Pro users, though Perplexity plans to make it more widely available in the future. The company hasn't shared details about the financial aspects of its partnership with Cerebras.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Perplexity AI has released an updated version of its search model, Sonar, built on Meta's Llama 3.3 70B and specialized hardware from Cerebras Systems.
  • Internal tests show Sonar outperforming models like GPT-4o mini and Claude 3.5 Haiku in user satisfaction, and even matching or surpassing premium models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet in search-related tasks.
  • Cerebras Systems' unique Wafer Scale Engines allow Sonar to process 1,200 tokens per second, enabling near-instant responses, though access is currently limited to paying Pro users.
Sources
Perplexity
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Zonos can clone your voice and is open source

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
We don't recommend playing Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 for now The VR game Selina will take you on a journey to dream worlds in the style of M.C. Escher Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is now developing an AR headset for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Anthropic's new AI security system falls to hackers within days

AI in practice

Anthropic's analysis of Claude conversations sheds light on AI's role in the workplace

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Perplexity AI launches new ultra-fast AI search model Sonar

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Google News