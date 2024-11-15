AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

TikTok launches AI video tool for advertisers

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

TikTok announced Symphony Creative Studio, a new AI-powered tool that lets advertisers create videos from minimal inputs like product information or URLs. The tool is now available to all TikTok for Business users. Symphony Creative Studio offers several key features. With "Generate & Remix Videos," brands can create TikTok videos directly from product details. "Avatar Videos" lets companies use AI-powered digital avatars that speak in more than 30 languages. "Translate & Dub Videos" converts videos into different languages. The platform includes a video editor that helps optimize existing content with TikTok-specific elements. All content created through Symphony Creative Studio carries an "AI-generated" label to maintain transparency. TikTok says additional features are in development, including "Refresh Videos" and "Generate TikTok Scripts," though the company hasn't provided specific release dates for these tools.

Video: TikTok

Sources
TikTok
