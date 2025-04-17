AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

xAI adds memory feature to Grok chatbot for personalized responses

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

xAI has introduced a new memory feature for its Grok chatbot, allowing it to recall previous conversations and deliver more personalized responses for frequent users. The feature is currently in beta on grok.com and in the iOS and Android apps, but it is not available to users in the European Union or the United Kingdom. Users can delete individual memories directly within the chat interface, and the entire feature can be disabled through the privacy settings. According to xAI, integration of the memory feature into the Grok version on the X platform is planned. Similar memory capabilities have been available for some time in other language models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. According to the official Grok account on X, users can view all stored information and remove specific items at any time.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Grok 3, the new model from Musk's xAI, wins praise from OpenAI founder

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The latest Meta Quest update makes Horizon Worlds mandatory Quest-exclusive Wall Town Wonders makes the leap to Playstation VR 2 and Steam The dream of GTA San Andreas VR inches closer with a new mod MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Elon Musk's xAI massively expands the world's largest AI supercomputer

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

xAI adds memory feature to Grok chatbot for personalized responses

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

Google News