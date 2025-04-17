xAI adds memory feature to Grok chatbot for personalized responses

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

xAI has introduced a new memory feature for its Grok chatbot, allowing it to recall previous conversations and deliver more personalized responses for frequent users. The feature is currently in beta on grok.com and in the iOS and Android apps, but it is not available to users in the European Union or the United Kingdom. Users can delete individual memories directly within the chat interface, and the entire feature can be disabled through the privacy settings. According to xAI, integration of the memory feature into the Grok version on the X platform is planned. Similar memory capabilities have been available for some time in other language models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. According to the official Grok account on X, users can view all stored information and remove specific items at any time.

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you'll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57- Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

