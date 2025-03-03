Anthropic raises $3.5 billion in new funding, valuing the AI company at over $60 billion

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic has secured $3.5 billion in Series E funding, pushing the company's valuation to $61.5 billion. The company plans to use the new capital for research, infrastructure development, and international expansion.

According to Anthropic, Lightspeed Venture Partners led the funding round, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, D1 Capital Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

This latest investment follows earlier commitments from tech giants Google ($3 billion) and Amazon ($8 billion), totaling around $11 billion. The cloud providers' investments require Anthropic to train and run its models on their platforms - a strategic arrangement that helps drive cloud revenue growth while supporting AI development.

A different approach to AI development

Unlike OpenAI, which increasingly develops its own consumer applications, Anthropic focuses on being a B2B technology provider that enables other companies to build with their technology. The company highlights the AI coding tool developer Replit, whose AI coding agent, powered by Claude, has achieved a tenfold increase in revenue.

Anthropic points to its Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code as setting new benchmarks in programming capabilities, with Sonnet 3.7 specifically optimized for code-related tasks. The company plans to further advance these capabilities in the coming months.

Major corporations have also adopted the technology - Thomson Reuters uses Claude in its CoCounsel tax platform, while Novo Nordisk reports reducing clinical study report creation from twelve weeks to just ten minutes.

Anthropic is also expanding its consumer reach through partnerships. Claude now powers Amazon's Alexa+, bringing advanced AI capabilities to Prime members.

Despite this rapid growth and adoption, Anthropic, like OpenAI and other AI model companies, continues to operate at a significant loss.

