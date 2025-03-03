AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic raises $3.5 billion in new funding, valuing the AI company at over $60 billion

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Anthropic raises $3.5 billion in new funding, valuing the AI company at over $60 billion
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic has secured $3.5 billion in Series E funding, pushing the company's valuation to $61.5 billion. The company plans to use the new capital for research, infrastructure development, and international expansion.

Ad

According to Anthropic, Lightspeed Venture Partners led the funding round, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, D1 Capital Partners, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

This latest investment follows earlier commitments from tech giants Google ($3 billion) and Amazon ($8 billion), totaling around $11 billion. The cloud providers' investments require Anthropic to train and run its models on their platforms - a strategic arrangement that helps drive cloud revenue growth while supporting AI development.

A different approach to AI development

Unlike OpenAI, which increasingly develops its own consumer applications, Anthropic focuses on being a B2B technology provider that enables other companies to build with their technology. The company highlights the AI coding tool developer Replit, whose AI coding agent, powered by Claude, has achieved a tenfold increase in revenue.

Ad
Ad

Anthropic points to its Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code as setting new benchmarks in programming capabilities, with Sonnet 3.7 specifically optimized for code-related tasks. The company plans to further advance these capabilities in the coming months.

Major corporations have also adopted the technology - Thomson Reuters uses Claude in its CoCounsel tax platform, while Novo Nordisk reports reducing clinical study report creation from twelve weeks to just ten minutes.

Anthropic is also expanding its consumer reach through partnerships. Claude now powers Amazon's Alexa+, bringing advanced AI capabilities to Prime members.

Despite this rapid growth and adoption, Anthropic, like OpenAI and other AI model companies, continues to operate at a significant loss.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic has secured $3.5 billion in a Series E funding round, bringing the company's valuation to $61.5 billion.
  • Investors in this latest round include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Cisco Investments, following earlier investments totaling $11 billion from tech giants Amazon and Google.
  • Anthropic plans to use the funding to advance its newest AI models, Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code, aiming to significantly improve AI programming capabilities.
Sources
Anthropic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Playstation VR 2 Sale: Don't miss out on these 5 VR games Train Sim World VR is coming exclusively to Meta Quest this month Meta kills Move: No more fitness tracking on Quest VR headsets MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

AI in practice
Update

Claude Jailbreak results are in, and the hackers won

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic raises $3.5 billion in new funding, valuing the AI company at over $60 billion

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's largest model GPT-4.5 delivers on vibes instead of benchmarks

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News