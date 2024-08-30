AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Apple and Nvidia eyeing investment in OpenAI

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Co-author: Matthias Bastian
Update August 30, 2024:

The New York Times reports that Apple and chipmaker Nvidia are considering investing in OpenAI. The paper cites three sources familiar with the discussions. The potential deal would also allow current shareholders to sell their stakes.

An investment could be strategic for Apple, which already collaborates extensively with OpenAI through its Apple Intelligence software. Nvidia has a vested interest in maintaining AI's momentum and bolstering OpenAI's position. Both companies likely want to prevent Microsoft from having outsized influence over OpenAI, currently the leading AI model developer.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have also reported on Apple and Nvidia's interest.

Original article from August 29, 2024:

ChatGPT creator OpenAI pursues billion-dollar boost to fend off AI rivals

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, leads the AI chatbot market. To keep this spot, the company needs significant funding. Sources say a new financing round could value OpenAI at over $100 billion.

OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, is in talks for a billion-dollar funding round. The round could value the company at more than $100 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm led by Josh Kushner, plans to invest around $1 billion and lead the round, the Wall Street Journal reports. Microsoft, which has already invested about $10 billion in OpenAI as of January 2023, is also expected to join the new financing round.

OpenAI must invest to stay ahead

The potential funding comes as competition in the AI industry intensifies. Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are all developing their own AI products and investing heavily in this area. Meta's latest Llama 3 model is free and matches GPT-4 in many areas.

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

OpenAI's ChatGPT remains the market leader with hundreds of millions of monthly users. But maintaining this position will require significant spending on research and development to stay at the forefront of AI technology. And competitors like Anthropic and Perplexity are catching up.

The rumors also show that OpenAI's relationship with Microsoft remains crucial for both companies, despite increasing competition and new partnerships. Microsoft currently holds a 49 percent share of OpenAI's profits, but recently withdrew from the board and added the startup to its list of AI and search competitors.

