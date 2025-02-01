AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Deepseek catches up with Western AI chatbots, but ChatGPT remains out of reach for now

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Deepseek catches up with Western AI chatbots, but ChatGPT remains out of reach for now
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Chinese AI chatbot Deepseek is gaining traction with users, though it remains well behind market leader ChatGPT. Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to report strong growth in both users and revenue.

Ad

Data from Similarweb shows Deepseek's website reaching 6.2 million daily visits on January 24 - up significantly from around 300,000 visitors in December 2024. The company's Android app logged 1.64 million active users that same day, while also climbing to the top spot in Apple's App Store.

Diagram: DeepSeek's daily US visitors with steep increase.
The surge in visitors began after Deepseek released Deepseek-V3 in late December. | Image: Similarweb

According to Similarweb's data, Deepseek has now pulled ahead of competitors Perplexity and Claude in website traffic and is gaining ground on Google's Gemini. However, the Gemini comparison doesn't tell the whole story, since most users likely access Google's AI assistant through their phones.

Line chart: Comparison of visitor numbers to four AI platforms over time, Gemini leading with 8-11M visits, others following with 2-6M.
Looking specifically at chatbot platforms besides ChatGPT, Gemini sees around 8-11 million visits, while DeepSeek, Claude AI, and Perplexity AI see between 2-6 million visits. These numbers only cover web traffic - mobile usage, especially for Gemini, is likely much higher. | Image: Similarweb

Even with this growth, Deepseek trails far behind ChatGPT. Similarweb data shows ChatGPT reaching 117.5 million website visits that same day - 19 times more than Deepseek. The gap widens even further on mobile, where ChatGPT has about 50 times more daily active users.

Ad
Ad

ChatGPT is still growing strong

According to The Information's sources in investment circles, ChatGPT's paid subscribers jumped from 5.8 to 15.5 million in 2024. This translates to projected annual revenue of at least $4 billion, or $333 million monthly, by year's end.

Only about 5% of ChatGPT's weekly active users currently pay for the service. With 350 million weekly active users - up from 110 million in early 2024 - OpenAI has room to grow if it can convert more free users to paying customers.

The company recently launched ChatGPT Pro at $200 monthly, expected to bring in $300 million annually. The Information reports that API services add at least another billion in yearly revenue.

In addition, OpenAI is reportedly working to reduce Microsoft's 20% revenue share and is talking to Softbank about $40 billion in new funding at a valuation of $260-300 billion, up from $157 billion today.

The company expects to raise ChatGPT prices, introduce usage-based fees and premium offerings as AI becomes more capable of handling everyday work tasks. Internal discussions mention potential prices up to $2,000 monthly.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Chinese AI chatbot Deepseek is experiencing rapid growth, with 6.2 million daily website visits and 1.64 million active Android app users on January 24, 2024, putting it ahead of competitors like Perplexity and Claude.
  • However, Deepseek still lags far behind market leader ChatGPT, which recorded 117.5 million website visits and around 50 times more daily active app users than Deepseek on the same day.
  • ChatGPT's paying subscriber base has grown from 5.8 million to 15.5 million in 2024, corresponding to a projected annual revenue of at least four billion US dollars.
Sources
Similarweb The Information
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI's Altman signals shift in open-source strategy and dwindling lead

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest Charts: "Godzilla vs. Transformers in VR" enters the Top 10 This co-op game brings 5 mixed reality sports to Meta Quest and we're giving away free keys XR weekly round-up: Meta is working on a premium VR headset & YouTuber gets first hands-on with Samsung's new XR headset MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

AI in practice

OpenAI unlocks video and screen sharing for ChatGPT in Europe

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Deepseek catches up with Western AI chatbots, but ChatGPT remains out of reach for now

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

AI and society

'Inscrutable Wizards': How Chinese AI startup Deepseek is making Silicon Valley look slow

AI in practice

OpenAI's Operator and Computer-Using Agent bring autonomous AI agents closer to reality

Google News