AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta joins the race to build humanoid robots

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Meta joins the race to build humanoid robots
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Meta has begun developing both hardware and software for AI-powered humanoid robots, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Ad

The company's Reality Labs division has assembled a dedicated team focused initially on creating humanoid robots that can handle everyday household tasks. Rather than keeping its technology proprietary, Meta aims to develop the fundamental building blocks - including AI systems, sensors, and software - that other companies can use to manufacture and sell their own robots.

Bloomberg reports that the company has already started discussions with robotics manufacturers, including talks with Unitree Robotics and Figure AI, the latter having recently ended its partnership with OpenAI, stating that LLMs are now a commodity.

Meta may finally benefit from its metaverse investment

The company believes its extensive experience with virtual and augmented reality gives it a unique advantage in this space, Bloomberg reports. Data collected from Meta's AR and VR devices could accelerate robot development significantly. Meta has been collecting data using its own devices specifically for AI training since at least 2022, when it released the Project Aria pilot dataset.

Ad
Ad

Meta isn't alone in its pursuit of humanoid robotics. Both Google DeepMind and OpenAI are actively working on similar robotic hardware and software projects, as are Elon Musk with Optimus, powered by Tesla and xAI, and several startups.

Recent advances in large multimodal models have helped make standard robots more versatile by improving their understanding of the world around them, as demonstrated by companies like Figure AI. However, significant questions remain about how these robots will integrate into everyday life, especially given their currently high hardware costs.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Meta's new robotic fingertip mimics "human-level multimodal sensing capabilities"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
RTX 5070 Ti: All the details about the new graphics card and its release Plastic Soldiers March into the Meta Quest Charts XR weekly round-up: PSVR 2's hand tracking surprises and Civilization VII is announced for Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta joins the race to build humanoid robots

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

Google News