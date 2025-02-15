Meta joins the race to build humanoid robots

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta has begun developing both hardware and software for AI-powered humanoid robots, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The company's Reality Labs division has assembled a dedicated team focused initially on creating humanoid robots that can handle everyday household tasks. Rather than keeping its technology proprietary, Meta aims to develop the fundamental building blocks - including AI systems, sensors, and software - that other companies can use to manufacture and sell their own robots.

Bloomberg reports that the company has already started discussions with robotics manufacturers, including talks with Unitree Robotics and Figure AI, the latter having recently ended its partnership with OpenAI, stating that LLMs are now a commodity.

Meta may finally benefit from its metaverse investment

The company believes its extensive experience with virtual and augmented reality gives it a unique advantage in this space, Bloomberg reports. Data collected from Meta's AR and VR devices could accelerate robot development significantly. Meta has been collecting data using its own devices specifically for AI training since at least 2022, when it released the Project Aria pilot dataset.

Meta isn't alone in its pursuit of humanoid robotics. Both Google DeepMind and OpenAI are actively working on similar robotic hardware and software projects, as are Elon Musk with Optimus, powered by Tesla and xAI, and several startups.

Recent advances in large multimodal models have helped make standard robots more versatile by improving their understanding of the world around them, as demonstrated by companies like Figure AI. However, significant questions remain about how these robots will integrate into everyday life, especially given their currently high hardware costs.

