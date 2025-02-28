AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta's standalone AI app aims to dethrone ChatGPT by the end of the year

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Meta's standalone AI app aims to dethrone ChatGPT by the end of the year
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta is preparing to launch a standalone Meta AI app in the second quarter, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg aiming to become the chatbot market leader by year's end.

Ad

CNBC reports that people close to the company revealed Meta's plans to release an independent Meta AI app during the second quarter. The app is positioned to become the company's fourth major platform alongside Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

This move aligns with Zuckerberg's goal to overtake competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, establishing Meta as the dominant AI company before 2025 ends. Zuckerberg believes a chatbot could reach up to one billion users this year.

Building on open source success

Meta has already seen notable success in open-source communities with its Llama models. An independent AI ecosystem has emerged around these models, benefiting Meta's own AI products—including Meta AI, which is currently only available through integration in Meta's social apps and on a dedicated website. Meta AI is not yet available in the EU due to data protection regulations.

Ad
Ad

According to CNBC's sources, Meta plans to follow OpenAI and Google's lead by introducing a paid subscription service for Meta AI. This would offer users access to more powerful versions of their chatbot for a monthly fee.

Despite facing strong competition, ChatGPT maintains its position as the clear leader in AI-based general-purpose chatbots. OpenAI also dominates the market for AI models accessed through programming interfaces, partly thanks to its partnership with Microsoft.

However, language models are becoming increasingly commoditized, making it difficult for OpenAI to differentiate its chatbot product clearly. While OpenAI enjoys first-mover advantage and strong brand recognition, competitors such as Meta, Google and Apple already have significant distribution advantages thanks to their existing user bases. Google, for example, offers its Gemini chatbot as a native assistant on Android devices.

Meta reports that Meta AI already has 700 million monthly active users, though this figure is somewhat misleading due to its integration within Meta's social platforms. More meaningful metrics would compare usage intensity with ChatGPT.

Like other chatbot services, Meta AI has previously faced criticism for spreading misinformation, something that bothered yesterday's Mark Zuckerberg but won't bother today's Mark Zuckerberg.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Nvidia Blackwell GPU can run GPT-4 level models up to 30x faster

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman jokingly (?) responded to news of a standalone Meta AI app by suggesting that OpenAI could launch its own social media app: "lol if facebook tries to come at us and we just uno reverse them it would be so funny."

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta reportedly plans to release a standalone chatbot app in the second quarter that will join Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as one of the company's main offerings.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to position Meta as the leading chatbot company by the end of the year, and expects its chatbot to attract as many as one billion users.
  • Following the lead of OpenAI, Meta will also offer advanced versions of its AI services through a paid subscription system.
Sources
CNBC
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Meta AI reconstructs typed sentences from brain activity with 80% accuracy

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta confirms that F2P apps dominate time spent on Quest After fan frustration: VR racing game EXOcars is bringing back steering wheel support for PSVR 2 release Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track arrives as new Beat Saber DLC MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta joins the race to build humanoid robots

AI research

Mark Zuckerberg talks Llama 4, AI investment and AI glasses

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta's standalone AI app aims to dethrone ChatGPT by the end of the year

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

GPT-4.5 is here: OpenAI's "largest model in the world" convinces with vibes instead of benchmarks

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.7 Sonnet hybrid AI model and Claude Code programming tool

AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

Google News