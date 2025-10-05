Meta's Yann LeCun reportedly clashed with the company over new publication rules

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta's top AI researcher, Yann LeCun, is reportedly at odds with the company over new publication guidelines for its FAIR research division. According to six people familiar with the matter, FAIR projects now need stricter internal review before release - a shift some employees say limits their scientific freedom. LeCun even considered stepping down in September, The Information reports, partly in response to Shengjia Zhao being named chief scientist for Meta's superintelligence labs.

The dispute comes as Meta reshapes its AI organization. LeCun, who has openly rejected the current large language model (LLM) paradigm, is pushing for new directions in AI. He has also positioned himself against Donald Trump, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been more willing to align with the Trump administration.

