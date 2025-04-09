AI and society
Microsoft cancels planned billion-dollar data centers in Ohio

Microsoft cancels planned billion-dollar data centers in Ohio
Maximilian Schreiner
Microsoft has suspended plans to build three data centers across Ohio, marking the latest in a series of global project cancellations. The company told the Columbus Dispatch it would retain the sites for potential future development.

The $1 billion investment, announced in 2024, included locations in New Albany, Heath, and Hebron. Microsoft had already secured land, obtained construction approvals, and negotiated initial tax incentives. Construction was set to begin in mid-2025.

The Ohio cancellation follows similar moves worldwide. In recent months, Microsoft has halted or postponed data center projects in Indonesia, the UK, Australia, and multiple U.S. states. The company has also withdrawn projects across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Analysts point to several factors behind these decisions, including power supply constraints, graphics card availability issues, and declining demand for AI services.

Shifting priorities in AI infrastructure

Microsoft describes these changes as a strategic adjustment. CEO Satya Nadella anticipates an excess of computing capacity in coming years, leading to price decreases. This outlook suggests a more conservative approach to AI expansion. While Microsoft continues to invest approximately $80 billion in infrastructure during the current fiscal year, the company signals it will reduce spending in the following year.

The company's partnership with OpenAI appears to influence these decisions. As OpenAI continues major computing investments through partnerships with Oracle, Softbank, and CoreWeave, Microsoft's return on investment remains uncertain. Products like Copilot haven't met expected adoption rates, suggesting these project suspensions might indicate a broader shift in Microsoft's AI strategy.

  • Microsoft has halted construction of three planned data centers in Ohio, even though the land had been purchased and construction plans approved. The sites will remain unused for now, but could be developed at a later date.
  • Similar project cancellations have recently occurred around the world, including Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, and several U.S. states. Reasons include power shortages, limited availability of graphics cards, and lower demand for AI services.
  • Microsoft is making a strategic adjustment. CEO Satya Nadella expects an oversupply of computing capacity and falling prices.
CD
