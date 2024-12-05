OpenAI partners with defense contractor Anduril for drone defense systems

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has announced its first defense sector partnership, teaming up with US defense contractor Anduril Industries to develop AI-powered defense systems. According to Anduril's announcement, the initial focus will be on improving drone defense capabilities.

The collaboration aims to enhance the ability of US forces and allied nations to detect and counter unmanned aerial systems. OpenAI's AI models will help process time-critical data faster and improve situational awareness.

Anduril plans to use its extensive database of drone threats and defense operations to train OpenAI's AI models. The goal is to better protect military personnel from drone attacks.

Both companies frame the partnership within a broader geopolitical context. According to the announcement, the US is in an "accelerated race" with China for AI leadership.

"OpenAI builds AI to benefit as many people as possible, and supports U.S.-led efforts to ensure the technology upholds democratic values," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the announcement.

Brian Schimpf, Anduril's co-founder and CEO, emphasized that the partnership aims to address "urgent Air Defense capability gaps across the world." The use of drones in warfare has increased significantly with the Ukraine war, and both the quantity and autonomy of deployed models continue grow. Both companies stress that the development and deployment of AI systems for military purposes will be subject to "robust oversight" and guided by "technically-informed protocols."

Anduril plays an important role in the US plans for the future of warfare

Anduril Industries was founded by Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey after his departure from Facebook in March 2017. The company specializes in military and surveillance technology, developing drones for military and civilian applications. The name Anduril comes from the sword "Flame of the West" in "Lord of the Rings." The company also took over the controversial AI military project "Project Maven."

Anduril's products include various drones, like the newly announced Bolt series. Anduril is also the only startup involved in the US Air Force's CCA program, which develops highly autonomous drones.

