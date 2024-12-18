AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Spanish AI startup Magnific releases Super Real image generation model

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Spanish AI startup Magnific AI has released its image generation model called Super Real. According to the company, it ranks among the top models for creating realistic images, specifically targeting professionals in architecture, interior design, film, and photography. Freepik acquired Magnific in May, when the startup's initial product was an AI upscaler. Since then, the company has released additional features like "Relight," which can adjust lighting settings including image backgrounds. With Super Real, the company now offers a competitive image model. However, it still lacks image editing capabilities similar to those found in the Midjourney Editor.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Magnific AI
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google introduces experimental Gemini 2.0 model for Gemini Advanced users

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Holoride finds new investor for expansion in Asia This VR classic can easily compete with Beat Saber: Open door No. 18 in the MIXED Advent Calendar One of the best tactical PVP RPGs arrives on Playstation VR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's move away from nonprofit control could cost billions of dollars

AI in practice

OpenAI's upgraded o1 model brings function calling, image analysis, and more to the API

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Spanish AI startup Magnific releases Super Real image generation model

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

Google News