Spanish AI startup Magnific releases Super Real image generation model

Spanish AI startup Magnific AI has released its image generation model called Super Real. According to the company, it ranks among the top models for creating realistic images, specifically targeting professionals in architecture, interior design, film, and photography. Freepik acquired Magnific in May, when the startup's initial product was an AI upscaler. Since then, the company has released additional features like "Relight," which can adjust lighting settings including image backgrounds. With Super Real, the company now offers a competitive image model. However, it still lacks image editing capabilities similar to those found in the Midjourney Editor.

IT'S FINALLY HERE! ? Magnific's Super Real ? The most amazing state-of-the-art generator for REALISTIC images specially designed for professionals (architecture, interior design, films, photography, etc). You have never seen a level of realism like this ✨ Info & prompts ? pic.twitter.com/KXMZOhtlCb - Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) December 17, 2024

