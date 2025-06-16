TikTok lets AI-generated ads take over with new automated video creation tools

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.

TikTok is launching three new AI tools for automated video creation, making it easier for brands to generate ad content designed for the platform.

The new "Image to Video" feature transforms static images - such as product photos or brand visuals - into five-second video clips. Advertisers can upload an image, add a brief text prompt, and receive several AI-generated video options to use individually or combine into longer ads.

Video: TikTok

There's also "Text to Video," which enables advertisers to create videos from text alone, with no need for images or templates. TikTok says this tool is useful for quickly testing and refining campaign ideas before moving to full production.

Video: TikTok

The third tool, "Showcase Products," blends product images with digital avatars. Advertisers can have avatars hold products, try on clothing, or display apps on a smartphone, producing more dynamic, UGC-style ads.

Video: TikTok

TikTok is working with Adobe to bring "Image to Video" directly into Adobe Express, Adobe's social media design platform. The Symphony features will also be integrated into WPP Open, WPP's AI-powered marketing suite.

Built-in AI labeling and safety checks

All videos made with Symphony are automatically labeled as AI-generated. Since May 2024, TikTok has been part of the CAI and C2PA industry groups. According to TikTok, every stage of content creation - from uploading images and writing prompts to generating the final videos - goes through multiple security checks. The company hasn't revealed which AI models power Symphony.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd, first launched Symphony and AI avatars in 2024. The three new features are rolling out globally in TikTok's Symphony Creative Studio in the coming weeks.

ByteDance's research team has been a major force in advancing generative video AI. Earlier this year, they introduced the Goku model series, designed for creating UGC content with human avatars - technology that could now be powering TikTok's latest tools. More recently, ByteDance demonstrated Seedance 1.0, a video model that goes head-to-head with Google's Veo 3.

